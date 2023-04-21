TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of personal problems before you help others. You’ll do better with less stress, a clear head and a good understanding of what’s possible. Reach out, and you’ll make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let others push you in an undesirable direction. Put your time and effort into increasing your income and winning over people who can influence your future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let helping others be your trademark, and something good will transpire. Your kindness, hands-on help and wisdom will encourage others to make the most of what they’ve got.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If something doesn’t interest you, take a pass. You owe it to yourself to look for opportunities that feature something you know and do well. Discuss your options with someone who knows you well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can do anything you set your mind to if you believe in yourself and your attributes. Discuss your plans, set up meetings and listen to the suggestions you receive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll learn plenty if you observe others. Take a crash course to increase your qualifications to fit what’s trending in today’s market. A reunion or conference will offer interesting proposals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Different directions will beckon you. The people you meet will introduce you to options that previously were out of reach. Learn all you can and map out a solid plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay home and tidy up loose ends. Taking care of personal business will help you make room for the people and activities you enjoy most. Romance will enhance a special relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll score big with the people you encounter today. Your wisdom, help and influence will make a difference to someone who can offer something worthwhile in return.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Use your connections to get what you want. Don’t waste time trying to get people to see and do things your way. Follow your path and give others the freedom to do as they please.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’re in a perfect position, so don’t hesitate to act. Reach out, start a conversation, and negotiate and barter for what you feel you deserve. Mix business with pleasure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a moment to follow the dots and figure out what you want before you head in a different direction. Seek knowledge and wisdom from someone you trust to guide you along the way.
