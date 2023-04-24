TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pick up the pace, finish what you start and chat with people who can offer insight into a venture you want to pursue. Embrace something new and exciting that promises to enrich your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t be a sucker for a sob story. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Learn from experience and focus on what will benefit you most.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your suggestions will impact someone needing good advice. Don’t hesitate to share your wisdom, and help someone you love and respect. A kind gesture will lead to a closer relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take the back roads if it will give you more time to digest what’s happening around you. Getting the facts straight and your response tailored to fit the circumstances will be essential.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Address emotional issues before a situation spins out of control. Make changes to keep the peace that also allow you to follow your dream. Be open regarding your intentions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep moving and stay fit. Don’t give up or give in. Know what you want and be willing to say what’s on your mind to ensure you get it. Self-improvement will result in added confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Someone who inspires you to do things your way will command your attention. Let your imagination lead the way, and your ideas will manifest into something new and exciting. Set goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Protect your home and family, and don’t believe everything you hear. Avoid situations that rob you of your cash or squander your valuable time. Pay attention to what’s important to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make concessions that will please others and simplify your life. Focus on your loved ones and building your future. Don’t share personal information with colleagues.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Discipline will make your life easier. Concentrate on getting things done. A proactive approach will have the most influence on the people you want to recruit.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put more effort into bringing in cash. Look for other outlets for your skills and services. Connect with individuals who can offer insight and valuable connections. Avoid health risks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let someone play with your emotions. Take time to get the lowdown and determine what’s true. A change at home may be trying, but the results you get will pay off.
