TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Share your story while accommodating others. Participation will encourage you to explore options that haven’t been available in the past. Step into the future with optimism and courage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do it yourself if you want something done. Counting on others will lead to disappointment and anger. Avoid competitions with people who don’t play fair. Practice moderation and honesty.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Display what you have to offer. Diversity and spontaneity will attract attention and support. An investment or joint venture looks promising. Greater opportunity is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll be tempted to follow someone’s lead, but you must first consider the ramifications. A disciplined attitude will help you stay on track and minimize loss. Hard work will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep an open mind. You’ll receive information that can change how you live. Discuss your thoughts and intentions with someone close, and you’ll come up with an acceptable plan.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve. Refuse to let others’ actions slow you down or cost you mentally or financially. Pay attention to living expenses and time-sensitive payments.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll understand what others want if you step back and look at the big picture. Think outside the box to come up with an innovative plan. Personal gain is apparent. You can solve problems today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll face opposition if you are stubborn or overbearing. Work behind closed doors so you can complete your tasks without interference. Avoid manipulation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rethink your long-term plan and adjust your course of action. Bring about a change at home that will improve your relationships with loved ones and make your surroundings more convenient.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Plod along until you get the results you want. Put your heart and soul into something meaningful, and you’ll gain a new perspective. Don’t feel obligated to follow in someone’s footsteps.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t show your emotions when dealing with colleagues or competitors. Know what others expect of you and stay ahead of any deadlines you face. Refuse to let sensitive issues throw you off guard.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Tidy up loose ends. Don’t give anyone a chance to disrupt your plans. Maintain focus and keep your goals simple. Don’t put your money or health at risk. Patience will pave the way to success.
