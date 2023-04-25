FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Share your thoughts, formulate your goals for the year and balance your life with a mixture of hard work, exercise, healthy living and love. Push forward with gratitude; what you attract will complement your dreams, hopes and wishes. Don't let stubbornness stand in your way. Having flexibility and the willingness to work with others will be the keys to success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do your part and everything else will fall into place. Make the time to visit someone who both grounds and inspires you, and you'll devise a plan that stimulates your mind. Pamper yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't settle for less or live in someone's shadow. Consider what makes you happy, and strive to incorporate what you enjoy most into your everyday routine. Only you can choose the right path.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stop struggling and proceed down the path of least resistance. Unleash your spirit and follow your dreams. Take a passionate approach to everything you do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll face opposition if you try to do things your way. Rethink your strategy, and you'll discover how to incorporate your ideas into what's already in place. Your methods will be important today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Reach out and offer your skills, knowledge and ideas to an organization or someone in need of assistance, and you'll make exciting connections. Listen, share and adjust to what's trending.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Slow down and take everything in before you decide what to do next. Reflect on the past and question the future. Rethink your work ethic and goals, and consider how to change course.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll have plenty of options, but before you make a decision, do your homework. Invest more time in learning and exploring the possibilities and what's available.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Distance yourself from trouble or anyone pushing you in a direction you don't want to go. Concentrate on personal growth, physical well-being and happiness. Peace of mind will prevail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't hesitate when an opportunity presents itself. Changes to your living arrangements or space will positively impact your state of mind and important relationships. Share your thoughts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick close to home; if you venture out, you'll face resistance from someone who doesn't share your views. Self-improvement projects will bring the most satisfaction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You've got the stamina to do something spectacular. Attend meetings, upgrade your resume or enhance your skills. Participate in events that encourage networking.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a moment to examine your plans before you begin. A couple of tweaks will make the difference between OK and spectacular. Aim to open a window of opportunity.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2023 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.