TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stop thinking about change and do whatever it takes to get the ball rolling. Focus on your surroundings and make them more inviting. How you live represents who you are. Organize your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will lead you astray if you are too trusting. Listen carefully and decide what’s true or false. Set a budget for home improvement projects that create a safe and friendly environment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Gather information, talk with experts and devise a plan that fits into your schedule and budget. Emotional situations will arise that will make it difficult for you to confide or work alongside someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get the lowdown before you share your thoughts and feelings. You’ll make a mistake if you are too quick to act. Make plans with someone who lifts your spirits, and you’ll gain valuable perspective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your health and personal well-being first. Don’t let work-related stress wear you down. Curb bad habits and implement a healthier lifestyle. Distance yourself from indulgent people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Deal with problems before they become something you can’t manage. Set the record straight and do whatever it takes to keep the peace. A creative opportunity will lift your spirits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your emotions contained. Consistency will be necessary in situations involving partners. Engage in events that take your mind off work. An exciting opportunity will develop.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t gamble or take a financial risk. Avoid big-ticket items and spending to make an impression. Use charm, not cash, to win hearts and praise. Don’t believe everything you hear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take care of work-related responsibilities before you move on to fun and games. Consider what’s important to you and arrange to spend quality time with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Communication problems are apparent. Be mindful of your words. A kind gesture will get you much further than will harsh criticism. Choose peace and love over discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Handle money, medical and legal matters quickly. Trust your instincts, ask questions and verify information to ensure you get what you need. Honesty is the best policy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep a low profile; if you are too outspoken, you’ll offend a loved one. Prioritize health, fitness and a nutritious diet. A kind gesture will be appreciated.
