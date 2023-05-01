TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Concentrate on what’s important to you. Protect your health, wealth and emotional well-being. Put your time and effort into doing the best job possible. Adjust your routine.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — The information you absorb will encourage you to pay attention to the important things. You’ll diminish the chance of outside interference if you rely on yourself for inspiration.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Host an event or branch out in a new direction that allows you to turn something you enjoy into a lucrative pastime. Check in with people who offer good advice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep everything moving, regardless of what’s happening around you. Stay true to yourself, and you’ll avoid controversy and setbacks. Put your energy into finishing what you start.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your emotions out of the mix if you want to get things done on time. Protect your reputation by keeping your personal life to yourself. False information will lead to conflict.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to your overall health and well-being. Don’t let stress get you down. Treat yourself with respect and demand the same from others. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Know what’s expected of you and deliver what you promise. Traveling, engaging in educational pursuits and trying to make a difference will lead to interesting encounters.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep to yourself as you work toward your goals. Focus on deadlines and what’s expected of you to avoid a run-in with someone who can cause you grief. Be open to suggestions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ve got plenty going your way, so don’t waste time on people and situations that weigh you down. Invest in yourself. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll have to carry the torch alone if you want to get things done on time. Refuse to let anyone throw you off course. Focus on self-improvement. Avoid people with ulterior motives.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Establish what you want and make changes that will help you reach your destination. Problems at home or with relationships will mount if honesty doesn’t prevail. Put your energy where it counts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep busy and dismiss any anger or anxiety you feel. Refuse to let what others do influence your actions or waste your time. Make personal growth your preference and avoid criticism and arguments.
