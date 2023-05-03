TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make home and family your priorities. Implement changes that are cost-efficient and inventive. Refuse to let your emotions override common sense. Pay attention to what others do and say.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stop worrying about what others do and take care of your responsibilities. Taking on too much or expecting too much from others will cause anxiety and a falling-out with one of your peers.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what you can to help someone, but don’t take on debt. Be clear what you are willing to contribute before you begin. Don’t let your personal life interfere with your professional duties.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your thoughts to yourself, and don’t reveal your financial situation. Someone will be eager to take advantage of you if you are too open. Be a good listener. Home improvement is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t take on someone else’s debt or share revealing information. Learn, travel and attend meetings that offer insight into the changes going on in your field. Advancement depends on you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to your needs. Pick up information that encourages emotional growth. A domestic change you want to make will cost more than you expect. Revisit your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Overspending will lead to stress. Consider sharing expenses with someone who shares your values and respects your privacy. Lowering your overhead will give you peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Work alongside someone who shares your goals, but do not promise more than you can deliver. Honesty will protect you from sending the wrong message. Stay on track and under budget.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the initiative and get organized. Have a budget in mind and be wiling to do the work yourself. Be patient with partners, but don’t make any undue compromises.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Conversations will get out of control if you or another person is stubborn or pushy. Sort out in your mind what you want and figure out how to reach your goal without disturbing others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your plans secret until you have everything in place. A problem that surfaces at home will be the result of a misunderstanding. When in doubt, go directly to the source.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stop before you say something you’ll regret. Bide your time and pay attention to taking care of your responsibilities. Problems at home will surface if you overreact or let anger take control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.