TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Clear your head and pay attention. Stay on top of world events and protect your health and financial well-being. Don’t take a risk or act in haste. Plan your actions and make every move count.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take the initiative to protect your money, health and reputation. Use diplomacy and intelligence, and you will outmaneuver anyone who tries to interfere in your life. Think before you act.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be proactive when dealing with career, health or personal decisions that will have long-term effects. Don’t let your emotions send you down the wrong path. Keep your intentions under wraps.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sprucing up your looks will lift your spirits. Make plans with someone you find mentally stimulating and develop new ideas and projects. Put a budget in place to avoid unnecessary expenditures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your intuition won’t let you down. Follow your gut feeling, and it will help you decide whom you can trust to help you get things done. A lifestyle change is worth considering.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a close look at your options or any proposals you receive. Don’t lose sight of what you want because someone dangles something tempting. Be true to yourself and follow your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Push for what you want, and if no one wants to tag along, have the confidence to do your own thing. You’ll discover that you have more going for you than you realize. Trust your instincts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A steady pace and a keen focus will help you bypass someone trying to meddle or get in your way. Use your experience and wisdom to help you reach your target. Make plans with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions when dealing with peers, friends or relatives. Concentrate on your dreams instead of trying to please others or taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a moment to rethink your strategy. Don’t make an unnecessary move or follow the crowd. Play it safe and do what’s best for you. Use intelligence instead of trying to impress others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A domestic project that will put your mind at ease and help you relax will pay off. Refuse to give in to temptation or someone’s demands. Focus on what makes you happy and stop worrying about others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a moment to rejuvenate and put things in perspective. An emotional situation will escalate fast if false claims or assumptions manifest. Choose your words wisely and be patient.
