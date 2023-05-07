TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Speak up, share your ideas and put together a schedule that will ensure you finish what you start. Pay attention to your health and well-being, and be disciplined in all that you do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a moment to adjust to the changes going on around you. Don’t trust anyone asking for personal information. Protect yourself from vulnerability and get-rich-quick scams.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Recognize the benefits of a long-term investment. A disciplined lifestyle will help you avoid health problems. Resist people pressuring you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Change because you want to, not because someone pressures you. Consider what makes you happy, and incorporate it into your daily routine. A decision is up to you; don’t let anyone take charge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your emotions aside and start achieving what’s important to you. Make up your mind and commit to a person or a project that makes you feel good. Learn from experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look at the possibilities and choose one that is free of debt and doesn’t bind you to someone who hinders success. Your ability to sidestep sorrow or criticism will improve if you are true to yourself and you learn to say no.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A little inspiration will carry you a long way. Dive into a creative endeavor or travel to a place that sparks your imagination. Your surroundings will affect how you feel.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Indulge in an activity that challenges you to overcome your fears and helps you find your true calling. An addition or change you make at home will encourage you to live life your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Simplify matters by sticking to what you can afford. Put your energy into home improvements, entertaining and discovering new ways to bring in more cash. Spend time with people you can rely on.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid discussions with people who don’t share your beliefs. Personal growth and physical transformation are favored. Romance and socializing are in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep the ball rolling. Don’t hesitate or let someone else make the first move. Having the confidence to follow your heart will result in greater opportunities. A financial gain is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look at the facts, consider what’s available and head in a direction that encourages you to offer positive suggestions instead of criticism. Set high standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.