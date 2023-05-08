TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take pride in your work. Communication will be key to an important relationship. Use your imagination to bring about positive change. An adjustment to your living arrangements will save you money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on learning and finding opportunities that won’t compromise your integrity. Go directly to the source if you want reliable information. Be wary of flatterers trying to convince you of something.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t take chances. Concentrate on what you need to learn to propel yourself in a direction that interests you. Check in with people who share your interests and have valuable connections.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An opportunity is only worthwhile if you can use it to your advantage. Don’t labor over something that points you in the wrong direction. An introduction looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stick to the basics and help others. Share your vision with colleagues, and push hard for your ideas. Don’t settle for anything less than perfection. Celebrate with someone you love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep tabs on household expenses. A strict budget will help you avoid debt and save money. Highlight what you expect to gain and map out a plan that will help you achieve your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Trust in what and whom you know, and you’ll find the right path. Don’t shy away from a partnership, commitment or investment in yourself or your surroundings. Love is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Someone will be eager to mislead you. An emotional situation will leave you at a loss. If you feel uncertain about something, take a pass.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Nurture relationships and make your surroundings comfortable and inviting. Be direct and keep situations simple and affordable, and you’ll avoid mistakes and interference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Now is not the time to pick a fight or let others interfere with your plans. A disciplined attitude will help you strive for a healthier lifestyle. Work toward your goal with ingenuity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ve got your finger on the pulse; now push forward enthusiastically. Added discipline will help you stick to programs geared toward a healthy, vibrant lifestyle.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Deception is apparent. The best way to take advantage of an opportunity is to recognize every facet of the possibilities. Be thorough and you won’t be disappointed.
