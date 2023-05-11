TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your energy into home improvements and getting along with the people who make a difference in your life. Speak up about how you feel, and you’ll resolve pending issues.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Research will make a difference in how a situation concerning institutions or authority figures unfolds. Stick to the facts, regardless of who prompts you to embellish the truth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You can help by sharing your thoughts, not your cash. A positive attitude will significantly impact everyone you encounter and pave the way for your success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Work toward your goal, but don’t launch your plans prematurely. Taking care of all the details yourself will be essential. Let your imagination lead the way. Make a move for the right reason.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set yourself up to win. Put everything in its place and position yourself for success. Sticking to your plan and focusing on what’s essential will save you from taking on too much.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll miss an opportunity if you take on too much or overspend on something you don’t really need. Set your sights on what’s important to you and get moving. Don’t let an argument slow you down.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Your actions will make a difference. Keep your feelings to yourself and focus on the possibilities. Put thought and muscle behind your ideas, and everything else will fall into place.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Talk about the changes you want to implement; the feedback you get will prove valuable. Don’t feel intimidated; take the information you gather and use it wisely.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick close to home and family. Listen to grievances and make adjustments that ease tension and ensure success. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful what you wish for; too much of anything will work against your goal. Look for opportunities that will help you save money. Take nothing for granted.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Having a solid plan will give you peace of mind. Concentrate on home and family. Surround yourself with people and comforts that put your mind at ease and allow your imagination to roam free.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep tabs on where your money goes. Putting together a budget you can live with will ease your mind. Too much of anything will lead to tension. Be realistic.
