TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change begins with you. Look for the best way to get things done and refuse to let someone’s input cause uncertainty. Trust your instincts and put one foot in front of the other.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Participate in something that sparks your imagination and helps you find alternative ways to reach your goals. The information others share with you will require adjustments to suit your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do your best to get along. If you let your emotions take control, you’ll regret it. A creative outlet will encourage you to focus on what you can do instead of on what you cannot.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your skills efficiently and stay updated to ensure you can function at top level. Shoot for the stars and be a leader. Use the experience you gain to help build a secure future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gather information, observe and network. The interactions you have with people who can offer insight into trends or how to make your skills more in demand will set you on a profitable path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discussions will give you a better understanding of what’s possible. Be honest about your feelings and intentions, and find out where you stand. Personal growth and home improvement are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get the OK before making changes that affect others. The input you get will help you decide what’s feasible. Don’t take on a burden you cannot handle. Be realistic and monitor your progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Plant both feet on the ground and give your all until you get what you want. Make a change at home that will render your life and responsibilities more manageable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take care of your physical and emotional well-being. Don’t take an unnecessary risk that puts you in a vulnerable position. Make alterations at home and practice moderation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t feel obligated to do something because someone else does. Follow your heart and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Give others the freedom to do as they please.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Focus on the changes you want to make. Avoid discussions with negative people or those who like to meddle. Take an intelligent approach when helping a cause or addressing a concern.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look at contracts and documents that influence your ability to earn money and handle it wisely. A potential move or change in direction looks promising. Send out your resume.
