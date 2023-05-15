TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Speak up and share your thoughts and feelings. Trust and believe in yourself and what you can achieve. An attitude change will point you in an exciting direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Check your options, be creative and take the road less traveled. Trust your instincts and abide by the rules. Refuse to let your emotions or outside influences throw you off your game.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take any opportunity to do something creative. You’ll discover something interesting about yourself that will point you in a comfortable direction. Recognize what’s real and what isn’t.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change someone makes will leave you in an awkward position. Look for alternatives to fill a void. Understanding what’s trending will help you choose a better path. Pay attention to requirements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Experience is your best learning tool. Be observant and learn from the experts; you’ll find the perfect vehicle to help you reach your goal. Spend some quality time with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t lose sight of your responsibilities. A to-do list will help you make a schedule based on what’s important to you. Deal with issues involving money. Keep your personal life private.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Control your emotions and focus on learning new things. Personal growth will help you see things differently and relate better to the people you love. Be sure to get your facts straight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your imagination, but don’t embellish. A change of heart will leave you reevaluating your position and relationships with others. Attend an event that will broaden your perspective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen, observe and act, but don’t reveal too much. You’ll gain momentum if you concentrate on getting things done and leave the chitchat to others. Take an unusual approach to whatever you pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on how you earn your living and plan to advance. Consider what you must do and how long it will take to reach your goal. Change what’s necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dig in and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Use your skills purposefully, and you’ll find a way to earn your living doing something you enjoy. Love is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Giving a creative spin to whatever you do will help you stand out in a crowd. Refuse to let anger override common sense; channel your energy into something worthwhile and concrete.
