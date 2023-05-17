TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Harness your skills and implement changes to make your life easier. Don’t put up with what or who holds you back. Set guidelines and take the road that satisfies you. Romance is apparent.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set a path that takes you to your destination. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone who isn’t invested in what you are trying to achieve. Momentum is what you need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do your best and see what happens. Take care of responsibilities. Be adventurous and let your imagination work overtime. What you discover will pave the way to success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stand still, observe and evaluate your options. A creative experiment will help you get ahead. Present your intentions to someone you trust, and the help you receive will speed up the process.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll see things clearly and be able to identify how to take advantage of an opportunity. Help others or call on those who can help you. Put together a team that shares your standards.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t take unnecessary risks. Concentrate on what you can do to improve your home life. Use your imagination; what you decide to do will help you find your niche and teach you much.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll attract people who can offer information and guide you to a better place or lifestyle. Promising partnerships will lead to stability, a better understanding of what’s possible and a timeline to finish what you start.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t share your ideas with anyone likely to interfere with your plans. Work alone to avoid overspending, and go the distance by taking your idea a step further than the competition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You are in a better position than anticipated. Leave no room for failure, take care of all the details yourself, and alter where and how you work to maximize productivity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t stop because someone pulls out of a promise. Anger will slow you down, but taking ownership and following through with your plans will get you where you want to go.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your insights about earning or investing money will be spot-on. Self-improvement projects will help build confidence. Your precise sense of timing will be crucial.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let anger or interference distract you from your goal. Rise above criticism, adjust whatever isn’t working and keep a low profile until you can offer a flawless presentation.
