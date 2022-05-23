GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep moving forward. If you stop, you will slip into an emotional funk that could be quite damaging to your prospects. Share your feelings and what you have to offer with a loved one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You know what others expect of you, so don’t dawdle. Put your heart into giving your unique touch to everything you do. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Protect your assets.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change someone makes will surprise you. Don’t get flustered or react in haste. Monitor the situation, and you’ll develop a plan that will get you back on track and in a winning position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t agree to something without knowing the details and your responsibilities. Ask questions and be forthright regarding what’s possible. A change someone makes will have an emotional impact.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Push for what you want. Go over the financial aspects involved and adjust your budget to fit what you want to achieve. Don’t let personal comments upset you. Learn from suggestions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stabilize your domestic situation. Be willing to compromise and lay down some rules to help everyone get along better. Do your best to keep the peace. Don’t play favorites.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll meet with opposition if you aren’t honest about your feelings or what you want to pursue. Do your best to put others at ease and include loved ones in your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll be in a good position if you pick up skills that help you pursue new interests. Let your creative imagination be your guide. You’ll come up with a dynamite plan.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stick close to home and tidy up anything you left unfinished. A clean slate will encourage freedom of thought; start something new and exciting. Believe in yourself, and you’ll gain momentum.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will surface if sensitive issues come into a conversation with a friend, relative or peer. Before you make a choice, consider what’s involved and any consequences you may face.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Broaden your outlook by listening to others. Pulling together information that complements your ideas and plans will help you get ahead. Pay attention to detail and help those who help you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s up to you to implement change. Don’t wait for someone to step in and take charge. Be direct regarding your thoughts and feelings, and you will discover on whom you can count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.