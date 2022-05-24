FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Stand alone if that's what it takes to get things done your way and on time. Put your heart and soul into what matters most to you, and don't buy into outlandish schemes that have no guarantees. Be smart when it comes to money matters, and steer clear of joint ventures that can tie you up emotionally and financially.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen to reason, while also going your own way. Follow your heart and use your skills to promote what you want. Let your voice be heard by those who can impact your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Embrace change and enjoy the ride. Use your skills to get ahead and to help others. Implement innovative ideas into your everyday routine. Standing out in the crowd will make you feel good.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be open and receptive to what others have to say, but be resourceful about what you want to pursue. Don't let what others do lead you astray or make you second-guess your plans. Trust and believe in yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get out there and strut your stuff. Be part of the solution, share your thoughts and act when action is needed. Don't limit what you can do; ask for assistance if you need it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your discipline and persistence will pay off. Speak up and fight for what you want. Your keen perception will help you stay focused and remain mindful of what others need and want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take the path that you find most inviting. Looking at something from a different angle will change how you perceive yourself and your future. Change begins with you, so don't dawdle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Concentrate on home and family. Success requires a good foundation and trusted allies. Romance and self-improvement are in your best interest. Encourage everyone to do their best.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a moment to evaluate what's happening. Don't get into a no-win situation. Keeping the peace will help you get things done and save face. Anger and revenge are wastes of time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Rethink your strategy, and you'll come up with an alternative plan that will help you sidestep situations and people detrimental to what you are trying to achieve. Follow your muse!
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't lose sight of your target. Establish what you want to do and speak to those who can help your dreams come true. Don't hesitate when you know in your heart that change is in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pick up the pace and finish what you start. Your relentless attitude will draw others to your side and help you outmaneuver anyone who tries to come between you and victory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Leave nothing to chance and be ready for unexpected changes or interference. Know what you want and prepare to do whatever it takes to get it. A personal improvement will give you confidence.
