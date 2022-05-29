GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your mark on whatever you do, otherwise someone will try to take credit for your work. Being generous is admirable, but you should think twice before giving away your secrets. Protect your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Clear your head and pitch in and help. Do your part to make your community, family or the planet a better place. Your efforts can make a difference and open a window of opportunity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Improve your qualifications or seek out people who can offer insight into trends or help you use your attributes innovatively. Taking a fresh approach to an old method or idea will turn heads.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make travel, educational pursuits and personal growth your priorities. Physical and emotional changes will leave you feeling good about yourself and encourage you to try new things.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Being a good listener and observer will help you avoid being taken advantage of. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want, and be willing to settle for what’s fair. Intelligence will be a must.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change of pace will give you a chance to digest what’s happening around you. Consider what you can do to make a difference, then implement necessary changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Embrace life and the activities that matter to you. Encourage the people you love to participate in your plans. Handle sensitive matters carefully to avoid unnecessary spending and health risks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make plans and don’t worry about who joins in. Offer to others the same freedom you wish for yourself. A personal change you make will fetch compliments. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let anyone bully you. Taking the most comfortable path will ease stress and give you the confidence to say no to anyone trying to push you in a direction you don’t want to go.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll thrive on change and new beginnings. Connecting with an old friend will give you plenty to think about. Don’t disregard your emotions or intuition when it comes to love; do what’s best for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Assess what you want to achieve, and you’ll come up with a plan to help you reach your objective on time. Go full speed ahead in order to miss any chance of someone slowing you down.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotions will surface, and discussions will lead to resolutions. Don’t hold back; let others know how you feel and what you want. Clear the air, and you’ll discover unexpected common ground.
