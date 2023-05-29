GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A variety of skills will be required to handle matters appropriately. Take requests seriously to avoid the consequences of not living up to promises. Be honest and demand the same from others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Rearrange your living space to suit your needs. Approach each pursuit or challenge using your imagination and resourcefulness; you’ll come out on top. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Offer assistance and positive input, and you’ll impress someone who can help you advance. Don’t hold back when you have something to share. Be the one to make a difference, and doors will open.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll get the backup you require if you share information and offer solutions based on common sense, experience and skills. Romance will lead to a unique opportunity. Travel is highlighted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Shake off any negativity that comes your way. Uncover information that will help you make your next move. Preparation will be necessary if you want to succeed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Following your heart will take you to your happy place. Avoid anger. Personal growth and physical improvements are favored. A change of plans will open the door to new possibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your energy into getting ahead. How you use your money and skills will determine your success. A promising partnership could lead to a lucrative future if you compromise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Refuse to let arguments erupt when positive action is what will open doors. Take time to enjoy your friends and colleagues. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll make progress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to your surroundings and make alterations that will lower your overhead. Keep your focus on what’s important to you. A heart-to-heart talk will ease stress and improve your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mull over your options and make your move. Protect what you’ve got and focus on what you want. Make intelligent decisions and distance yourself from negative people.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Plan your day wisely. A tight schedule executed with precision will help you maximize your skills, time and financial resources. Don’t underestimate your ability to surpass expectations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your plans simple and within budget. A serious attitude will help you gain respect and hands-on help. Don’t be fooled by someone trying to take advantage of you. Keep your ideas secret.
