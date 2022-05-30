GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll win support by reaching out with kindness and making others feel welcome. Don’t make promises you cannot keep. Express yourself honestly and process the input you receive before making a major decision. Don’t jeopardize your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your plans simple and your responsibilities updated. Extend help, and you will bring about positive change. Don’t limit what you can do because someone puts demands on you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Establish what you want to achieve and how to exceed your expectations. Refuse to let what others do or say lead you astray. Pay attention and put your energy and enthusiasm where it counts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep an open mind and look for opportunities to learn something new. Business trips, educational pursuits and challenging yourself mentally and physically will turn out well. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Switch into high gear. Listen to suggestions and use whatever’s helpful to reach your objective. A good attitude will be crucial. Be prepared to work alone if necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Relationships require attention. Offer consistency, insight and compromise if you want someone to work alongside you. Romance and honest communication are favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Implement changes at home that encourage comfort. Being able to kick back and enjoy your downtime will ease stress and prepare you to handle your responsibilities professionally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep life simple and your workload doable. Don’t make unrealistic promises. Pace yourself and keep everyone updated regarding your progress and the changes you intend to make.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend more time at home and less time interacting with friends, relatives or peers. Protect your reputation. Your actions will impact how others perceive you. Change only what you need to.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make adjustments that ensure you take care of your responsibilities before moving on to more pleasurable pastimes. Keep the peace, share your feelings and intentions, and spruce up your looks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share your ideas and drum up interest. Demonstrate how you plan to get things done. Your actions will draw positive attention that will encourage significant opportunities and a brighter future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consistency will be essential if you plan to leave a good impression. Consider your options and the best way to use your skills. Refuse to let anyone limit your preferences or decisions.
