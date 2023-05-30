FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Stick to your plan and refuse to let anyone interfere. Your hard work will pay off and enhance your ability to learn things that give you a competitive edge this year. Spend more time socializing with like-minded people. Change begins with you, and feeling good about your lot in life will attract people who recognize what you have to offer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Watch what's trending, and you'll discover something that interests you. A proactive approach will help you gain momentum, build friendships with informative peers and develop confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Weigh the pros and cons before you start something new. Look for creative ways to cut corners. Don't limit what you can do because you lack information. Do your homework. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Reach out to people you enjoy working alongside. A group effort will make it easier to reach your goal by adding dimension to your original plan. Put your energy where it will have a profound impact.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Do some research and discover how to make your dreams come true. Ask an expert, sign up for a class or broaden your horizons through hands-on experience. Set a reasonable target.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you open your heart and mind to alternative concepts, something good will transpire. Protect your reputation by not sharing emotional or personal issues. Look for a way to use your skills.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll draw people who offer unique or fresh opinions. A different approach to life, work and romance will point you in a new direction. Be innovative and constructive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Slow down, do the math and figure out the best way forward. Don't learn the hard way; talk to an expert before spending money or time. Sell something you no longer need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a moment to figure out what you want to achieve. Heading down a path with few guidelines will confuse you. Engage in events that encourage you to connect with people who can offer advice.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let someone step in and take control. Don't head in a direction that doesn't appeal to you. Do your own thing and make the most of your day. Make some home improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Trust and believe in yourself. Take control of your finances and set up a plan that will help you build equity. Saving for something will give you the discipline you need. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sort through your financial papers and see where you can cut costs or how you can bring in more cash. Explore new ways to capitalize on your skills, experience and knowledge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do more and talk less. Your performance will make a difference to the outcome of whatever you pursue. Update your look, and you'll attract attention and compliments that will lift your spirits.
