FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2023
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Keep an open mind, search for the best solution and make your voice heard. Question anyone who is pushy or talks down to you, and you'll dodge interference and mistakes. Anger won't solve your differences with others, but doing your own thing will bring peace of mind and benefits. Take the path that serves you well and helps you achieve your goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your thoughts secret. The less you reveal, the easier it will be to reach your destination unscathed. Don't make promises you can't keep or get involved in someone else's gig. Protect your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Speak your mind and move forward. Avoid negativity or anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't want to go. Look for a way to generate more money. Join forces with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Participate in something that sparks your imagination and helps you rise to the occasion. A high-energy approach will be necessary if you want to fulfill your dreams.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help bring about positive change. An opportunity is apparent but will require high energy, plenty of legwork and expert help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Venture out into your neighborhood and you'll discover something new and exciting. A short trip will open your mind to new beginnings. Don't overdo it physically or take risks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Question everything, and you'll understand what's possible. A partnership can be helpful if transparency prevails. An affectionate signal will lead to an entertaining evening.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be resourceful, and you'll devise a plan to save money. Do something you find entertaining, even if you must do it alone. Don't sign up for something just to appease someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep personal matters to yourself. An emotional issue will surface if you share expenses or a joint venture with someone stingy. Stick close to home. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Bypass anyone trying to railroad you into something questionable. Don't feel obligated to work with others when you can do a better job yourself. A rumor will lead to trouble.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do what you can to make your money grow. A good investment or windfall will help you stabilize your financial position. A unique proposal will come as a surprise, but you should consider it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take nothing for granted. Consider what you have to offer and what your time is worth, and forge ahead with fresh ideas and confidence. You have worthy ideas and valuable skills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put everything in order. Reduce clutter and spend time with the people you care about most. A positive change at home will bring you closer to someone you love to be around. Romance is favored.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2023 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.