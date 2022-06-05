GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get a strong hold on what you want, and don’t let go. Seize your destiny by planning and researching the best way forward. Get together with a friend or relative who offers viable suggestions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Go over every detail, and deal with obstacles that stand in your way. Consider new ways to use your skills; you’ll turn a profit doing something you enjoy. Mix business with pleasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Money and emotions won’t mix. A need to spend money to fill a void or to make yourself feel better will be fleeting. Prioritize making self-improvements that lift your spirits.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll receive false information if you get into a spirited discussion. Question whatever you hear and figure out what’s true and what isn’t. Make decisions based on firsthand knowledge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Help is on the way. Don’t be reluctant to let someone do something nice for you. A kind gesture will encourage you to sort through anything that might stand between you and something you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Someone you least expect will offer an unusual option. Don’t let emotions interfere with your responsibilities. Taking care of unfinished business will put your mind at ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Start doing what makes you happy. Refuse to let what others say or do stand between you and your dreams. Discipline, coupled with a passionate attitude, will lead to success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Set a budget for home improvements. Sharing space with someone you love will bring you closer. A positive attitude will help you find common ground with someone you care about.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Problems will surface if you get into an emotional debate with a friend or relative. Go about your business and let others fend for themselves. Set priorities that allow you to work on self-esteem.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep complaints to yourself. Focus on creative projects that allow you to use your intelligence and physical attributes to their fullest. Stop fretting over the past.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay more attention to the way you look and what you can offer without compromising or taking on someone’s responsibilities. Think big, but maintain a minimalist attitude. You’ll come out on top.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be patient when sidestepping a problematic situation. Protect your reputation by being a good listener who doesn’t interfere. Participate in an event you find interesting.
