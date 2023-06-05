GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You must be on your toes today. Check out the pros and cons of every situation. Pay attention to detail and oversee every aspect of your plans. Be aware of what’s happening around you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Opportunity is apparent. Make a pitch, set up meetings and reach out to experts with something to offer. Your ability to get your point across will grab the attention of someone influential.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A friendly attitude will break down any personal or professional barriers you face. Be willing to go above and beyond the call of duty. Don’t promise more than you can deliver.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gather information and apply knowledge and experience to your pursuits. You can accomplish plenty if you embrace change and discard any negativity you encounter. It’s up to you to get things done.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Think about how your decisions will affect others. Kindness on your part will make a big difference. Thinking ahead will help you avoid financial loss. Crunch the numbers before making a commitment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a unique approach to handling older individuals. Find a creative way to express your feelings and offer solutions. If you let your actions speak for you, much will come to light.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Downsize, sell off what you don’t need and avoid making a snap decision that can lead to ongoing costs. Offer your suggestions, time and skills to those you want to help. Protect your possessions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve; the results and praise you get will encourage you to work harder. Making home improvements and expanding your horizons will lead to opportunities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Bide your time, go over the details and leave no room for error. Remain calm and stick to the facts to maintain your integrity and reputation. Treat people with tact and dignity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Handle your cash carefully. Don’t feel obligated to pay for others or make excuses for following your gut. Choose your words wisely; you will make a big impact.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t overdo it. Stick to a reasonable budget and plan. Don’t jeopardize your health or relationships. Gather information and map a path that encourages support instead of interference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a decision; confusion will be what sabotages your plans. Make your intentions clear and avoid adding extras to your to-do list. Keeping things simple will minimize your chance of failure.
