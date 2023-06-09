GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take the high road, regardless of the path others choose. Embrace self-improvement and increase your knowledge and qualifications to meet personal or professional demands.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a novel approach to work and money. Update your skills and qualifications to suit what’s trending in the job market. Get in touch with people who can provide professional insight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Anger will disrupt your day. Give yourself a chance to rethink your next move, and try to keep the peace, regardless of what others do or say. Overindulgence will leave you at a loss.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t ignore an opportunity to learn something new. An open discussion with someone doing something you want to pursue will give you the information you require to make your dream come true.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Add to your qualifications. Update your resume and take an interest in something that’s trending. Staying informed will keep you current and enable you to move up the ladder quickly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend more time at home. Make your place comfortable and convenient. Get involved in something you find stimulating and innovative. Branching out in a new direction will lead to an opportunity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Avoid a run-in with someone you need in your corner. Working alongside others will be better than fighting your way up the ladder. Be wary of anyone offering something too good to be true.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stop dreaming and start doing. You have more going for you than you realize, and with a bit of ingenuity, you can make some needed improvements. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set boundaries and bypass conversations that can easily lead to an argument. Focus on personal improvements, health and fitness, and you’ll feel good about your accomplishments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Manage your money sensibly. You may want to help someone, but paying for their mistakes won’t help your situation. Changing how you handle your cash will lead to peace of mind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stick to the truth and do your best to make a difference. Give others the reinforcement they need. Seek entertainment that you can share with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your plans neat and tidy. Set yourself up for success and popularity. Have a budget and plan in place before you begin your journey.
Get to know your opponents before you enter a competition.
