GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t hide from controversy when you are better off taking care of discrepancies and disagreements. Your actions will decide how others respond. For best results, be a calming influence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make your dream a reality. Use your imagination and apply your skills, knowledge and insight to build a life rich in happiness and love. Trust in yourself and your ability to bring others together.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Kick back and rediscover your dreams, hopes and wishes. Revamp your budget to fit your needs and lower your debt. Use your charisma to help others see things your way and assist you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose the high road and say no to anyone pressuring you into doing something that you find questionable or costly. Discuss your ideas and hopes with someone as cost-efficient as you are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reframe how you care for yourself and the people you love. A personal pick-me-up that makes you look and feel your best is favored. Spend some quality time with important people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a moment to rethink the past, evaluate your relationships and establish how you want to move forward. Adjustments that encourage security will help you eliminate what you no longer need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Host an event or plan something special with a loved one. Aim for efficiency. Implement a fitness routine in order to feel rejuvenated. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your emotions aside before dealing with friends and relatives. Don’t expect others to relate to your problems or initiatives. Someone will try to take advantage of your generosity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll gravitate toward energetic people. To keep up, channel your vitality into what makes the most sense or brings the highest return. If you spread yourself too thin, you’ll lose out.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep an open mind, but don’t pay attention to someone trying to railroad you into something that doesn’t interest you. Maintain balance, stick to a budget and engage in activities that you enjoy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Participate in activities that motivate you to expand your circle of friends. A reunion will allow you to reconnect with someone from your past. Don’t hesitate to make the first move.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Align yourself with like-minded people, and you will accomplish your goals, make new friends and have fun. Check your finances before you sign up for something involving recurring costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.