GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set things up the way you want, then carry on until you are satisfied. Trust in your ability to see the big picture, and utilize your strengths to get ahead. Don’t share secrets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Being modest will spare you from taking on too much or overspending. You’ll make new acquaintances and gain insight into what you can do to help others if you make a positive contribution to a cause.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on learning, listening and connecting with like-minded people. Distance yourself from anyone trying to persuade you to do something you shouldn’t. Keep busy and mind your own affairs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Act on your intentions. Take the plunge by letting others know how you feel and what you plan to do next. A change will help you visualize the best way to proceed. Don’t let your ego get in the way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sign up for a course or talk to an expert about something that interests you. The information you pick up will help you choose a better future. Investments or home improvements are featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the path that intrigues you. Refuse to let anyone burden you with responsibilities that don’t belong to you. A change in a meaningful relationship is apparent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make a difference, focus on positive change and don’t get involved with people who play games or use manipulative tactics. Live life your way and seek out like-minded people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Work quietly on your own until you get things done to your specification. Walk away from extreme temptations. A change at home will bring you closer to the people you love. Challenge yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight until you research your next move. Don’t feel threatened by what others do or say. Keep your feet firmly planted and your mind on what’s important to you. Finish what you start.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Implement change that makes you look and feel your best. Discuss your ideas with someone who can help you turn your thoughts into something concrete and lucrative. Don’t let anyone lead you astray.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on money, health and contracts. Go over every detail before putting together a strategy that prompts you to work alongside positive people who are trying to make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your intentions to yourself. Spend time working toward your goal behind closed doors. Beware tempting offers from someone coaxing you to make an unnecessary change. Concentrate on personal growth.
