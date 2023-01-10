FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
You may crave change this year, but before you get started, put a budget in place. Consider how to make your money grow and your liabilities shrink. Paying down debt or selling off things you don't need will help. Shared expenses will lead to additional responsibilities. Concentrate on fitness, fun and spending time with someone who brings out the best in you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Use your imagination and save time and money. An unexpected gift or gain will also cause concern. Don't lose sight of your long-term goal or what you need to do to reach it. Finish what you start.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Channel your energy into home improvement, which will replenish your imagination and enrich your skills and life. Love and romance are favored. Share your feelings with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Step outside your comfort zone and address issues that concern you. The difference you make by speaking out will impress onlookers and put you in a position to advance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A change of heart will take you in a new direction. Update your resume to reflect what you enjoy doing most. Happiness is the result of doing what's best for you. Be bold and share your intentions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Conflicting information will leave you at a loss. Ask direct questions and make needed updates. Don't let a change someone makes cost you. Distance yourself from unsafe situations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Spring past the competition; you'll gain respect and the assistance you require to bring about positive change. Don't say yes to someone without doing your research.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take care of details and avoid falling behind. Problems concerning authority, government agencies and institutions will surface if you neglect to do your part. Don't fear change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change in routine will affect your physical well-being. Don't overdo it or make promises you won't want to keep. Adopt a playful attitude and don't be afraid to lend a helping hand.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Emotional resentment will hold you back. Replace criticism and negativity with a positive spin that promises change. Work alongside those who like to experiment. Don't rely on others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Live up to your promises. Check the cost before signing up for something time-consuming. Rethink your strategy and you'll devise a plan that makes you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- When visiting someone, don't arrive empty-handed. Look at every angle when making decisions that could affect your reputation or position. Choose a healthy lifestyle and avoid overindulgence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the path that makes you proud and encourages you to persuade others to contribute to your success. A kind word or compliment will lift someone's spirits and raise your profile.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
