CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Celebrate with loved ones. Share your thoughts and include everyone in your plans. You’ll build interest and support. A positive change at home will bring you closer to your long-term goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position. Listen to what others are telling you. Pace yourself, and you’ll find the perfect time to push forward and seize the moment.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Reconnect with people you work well with, and the suggestions you receive will point you in the right direction. Don’t take offense when criticized. Take note, make adjustments and carry on.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your money and possessions someplace safe. Saving money will put your mind at ease and offer hope for a brighter future. Helping others will give you a sense of belonging.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Staying on top of your to-do list is essential if you want to outmaneuver a rival. Remind loved ones how much you care about them. Romance will lead to commitment and long-term plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t allow anyone to dismantle what you are trying to achieve. Work alone, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with your results. Your hard work will pay off. Address an old problem.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on partnerships, investments and doing things your way. Look for a unique way to improve, and your modern approach will be well-received and emulated by your peers.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions and uncertainty will hold you back. Pay attention to your professional situation and be prepared to make a change. Be open to suggestions. Gather information that will prepare you for a dream job.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Search for answers, new beginnings and programs that will qualify you for a better position. Don’t wait for things to come to you. Be proactive and set the stage for a stellar year.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pick up the pace and push to get things done on time. Look for an opportunity to use your skills to help a cause that concerns you. Keep the peace at home by planning group activities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Flex your muscles and make things happen. Don’t fear change. Follow your inner voice and the expert advice you are given. Make traveling and romance your priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Volunteer, keep busy, check out work possibilities and broaden your horizons. Concentrate on your goal before helping others. Clearing up unfinished business will help you better assist others.
Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Hollie Westring at hwestring@amuniversal.com.)
COPYRIGHT 2022 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.