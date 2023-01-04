CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take your professional goals and obligations seriously. Someone will judge you on your ability to live up to your promises. Leave nothing to chance. Stick close to home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Uncertainty will limit your ability to bring about change. Step outside your comfort zone to take care of unfinished business. Home improvements will encourage better relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider everything before you do something controversial. By aligning yourself with people trying to reach similar goals, you will save time and money. Discipline may be required.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep life simple, practical and within your means. Focus on health and well-being, and protect your position and reputation from anyone trying to make you look bad. Be honest and straightforward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A positive change is heading your way. Be receptive, engaging and ready to implement positive reinforcement into your daily routine. Work diligently to perfect your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pick up the pace, and don’t stop until you are happy with the results. Go to an expert rather than relying on secondhand information. What it costs you to get the lowdown will be worth it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Verify whatever you hear before passing along information. You’ll find it necessary to protect your reputation and position from someone highly competitive and possibly unethical.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay attention to details, your appearance and how you can help others. A financial or contractual gain can change your life, but before you sign up, find out what you’ll be responsible for.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Concentrate on getting things done. Once your responsibilities are taken care of, you’ll be in a better position to focus your time and affection on someone or something that brings you joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to how you present yourself and your skills. What you do to put others at ease will make a big difference. Don’t let uncertainty cloud your vision. Now’s the time to get things done.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Idle time will lead to vulnerability. Map out what you want to achieve, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Take a unique approach to an old problem.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t deviate from the truth; question information if it lacks substance. It’s up to you to nail down what’s possible and how to handle any fallout. Oversee every detail.
