CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Revisit your goals. Restructure whatever isn’t working for you and eliminate the cause of your anxiety or frustration. It’s up to you to make suitable changes that enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Invest in yourself, your home and your meaningful relationships. Take the initiative and adapt your surroundings to meet your needs. A quiet space in which to work will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stick to protocol and avoid emotional drama. A personal situation will escalate if you aren’t reasonable or you let someone goad you into an argument. Pace yourself and choose your words carefully.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be careful what you wish for. Rethink your strategy to ensure you understand what’s involved. Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself until you are ready to initiate your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — When in doubt, sit tight, look for signals and maintain your integrity. Educate yourself in areas where you lack knowledge, and you’ll soon discover what’s best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your money safe. Emotional spending or contributions to questionable organizations should be avoided. Turn your focus to something that benefits you. Strive to be cutting edge.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will surface quickly. Contain how you feel before you do or say something you will regret. Change can be beneficial. Give others a chance to voice their opinions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Consider what’s happening and seek ways to benefit. It’s up to you to turn a negative into a positive. Take control of your life and adjust to whatever comes your way. Go with the flow.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Lending a helping hand will connect you to people who can make a difference in your life. Ask questions and implement suggestions into your daily routine. Use your charm to get ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay more attention to your health and well-being. Educate yourself about nutrition, fitness and what your body needs to stay strong. Make changes at home. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Set the record straight and be honest about what you want from others. Don’t expect everyone to honor your wishes. It’s up to you to follow through with your plans and make your dreams come true.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Draw on your emotions, and you’ll know what to do next. Evaluate relationships and the give-and-take factor that equality depends on before you agree to something.
