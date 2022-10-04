FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Spread some joy. Kindness and consideration will help you charm your way into opportunities galore this year. Follow through with a disciplined attitude and some concrete ideas to share with the people you want to work alongside, and you'll accomplish plenty. Your personal gain will buy you the freedom to make improvements at home and to important relationships. Love is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A simple change can make a difference to how you live and work. Look at the variables and consider what you can do to tweak your plans to ensure everything runs smoothly. Look for alternatives.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Mix and mingle, discuss concerns, make up a schedule and don't second-guess your next move. Embrace life. Don't be afraid of change. Make your home your castle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Concentrate on financial gains. Do something nice for someone you want to impress. Share your long-term plans and put a timeline in place to help get things moving. Be receptive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your emotions out of matters concerning work or finances. Be reasonable regarding purchases and what you are willing to take on to get ahead. A change is necessary. Do only what's essential.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Invest time and money in yourself. Update your look and how you do things. Incorporate better technology into your methods to gain a needed edge. Contracts are looking good.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself, and you'll avoid an argument with someone who doesn't share your sentiments. Put your energy into your home and family. A partnership will work well.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Surround yourself with intelligent and helpful people. Team up and see how much you can accomplish. Don't let anger set in if someone disagrees. Be a good listener.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you don't reveal your opinions, you'll gather information that can help you make important work decisions. Put your energy into something that matters to you, and you'll make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Mingle with like-minded people. Put your heads together, and you'll save time. Take an aggressive position in any group you join. Be a leader, not a follower. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your life practical. Indulgence will hold you back. Focus on reaching your dreams. Don't borrow from others or agree to something you don't want to pursue. Use the tools you have.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think twice before you make a move. Do your due diligence and keep things realistic. Know your audience, your goal and how to get what you want. Be both open to and skeptical of suggestions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Engage in something that can open doors. Make new connections, get involved in something that interests you and learn something new. A steady pace and open discussions will pay off.
