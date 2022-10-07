LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take pride in how you look and how you treat others. Reach out to someone who needs help, and together you will make a difference. Added discipline will help you push your way to victory.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Nurture what you love. Build a solid home base that fits your lifestyle. Listen to the experts and check out interesting groups. The information you receive will change your way of thinking.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Choose your words wisely. Someone will misinterpret you if you are too vague. Add to the comfort of your home. Be creative but don’t go over budget. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Dismiss outdated ideas and concepts, and make room for something new and exciting. Take pleasure in using your creative imagination to figure out what you want to do next.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set a budget to help you reach your financial goal and save for something you want. It’s up to you to bring about change if you aren’t happy with your lifestyle. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Fatigue will set in if you lack organization. Listen to what others say, but don’t trust anyone to handle matters for you. Keep your discussions honest and your plans doable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Temptation to overdo things is prevalent. Rethink your financial and professional positions and create a plan to help you stretch your money by doing only what’s necessary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change will cause uncertainty. When in doubt, sit tight until you feel comfortable with the changes you want to make. Do whatever it takes to tidy up loose ends. Avoid health risks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful what you share with others. Don’t put yourself in a vulnerable position. Assess situations and listen to others’ input before you share your opinion. Personal improvement is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You know the drill. Your perception will encourage you to forge ahead in a direction that makes you feel good about yourself. A change at home or work will pay off. Take a unique approach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take an aggressive approach to getting things done and making a difference. Reach out to people who can help bring about positive change. Romance will encourage long-term plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let go of people and situations that drag you down. Reassess your personal and financial positions, and you’ll devise a plan to help you resolve nettlesome issues. Back away from shared expenses.
