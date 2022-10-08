FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Participation leads to knowledge, connections and positive change this year. Be quiet regarding your plans and you'll get further ahead. Added discipline will help you get to the finish line. Be intelligent regarding personal expenses; keep your overhead low if you do the work yourself. Choose to spend quality time with loved ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Become the driving force, and you'll attract attention and interest. Don't be shy; size up your situation and ask for what you want or the help you need. Personal growth and travel are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You can have fun without going overboard. Don't spend too much trying to impress someone. Stick to the basics, and think twice before you get involved in a joint venture or take on the impossible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a trip, attend a family gathering or look into something that can broaden your awareness. Be honest with yourself and those you love about work, money and your health. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Temptation will lead you to take on too much. Trying to change or fix something will cost you time and money. Slow down, enjoy the moment and spend time with the people you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll be lucky in love and finance if you use your intelligence when making physical improvements and investments. Take the time to figure out the best and cheapest way to get what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share colorful anecdotes with friends and family, and you'll be the center of attention, but don't stretch the truth or embarrass someone. Kindness and charm will help you avoid trouble.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll be prone to indulgence. Learn to say no, and stop trying to please everyone else. It's time to do what's best for you and reap the rewards. Make fitness and health your priorities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may crave change, but if you aren't sure, sit tight. Bide your time; enjoy the company of people who offer insight into how to use your skills and talents to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A personal change will lift your spirits and motivate you to have fun. Socialize with people who encourage you to explore the things you enjoy and are good at. Make solid plans for the future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Slow down, savor the moment and adjust your thinking to promote more relaxation. Taking a minimalist attitude will offset excess spending or an unwise investment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Broaden your interests, and you'll make new friends. Attend a reunion or participate in something you believe in, but don't offer monetary assistance -- just hands-on help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be careful; money will slip through your fingers if you aren't cautious. Don't get involved in ventures that require you to depend on someone else. Focus on what you have to offer and do your part.
