LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will be the driving force today. Proceed with caution when faced with opposition. Arguing will not help you resolve matters, but action will send a message that you are playing for keeps.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Getting along with others will be necessary. Patience will be required when dealing with some people. Be reasonable, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Be innovative and positive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Fine-tune your surroundings. If you are comfortable and happy in your environment, you’ll find it easier to excel. Don’t waste time or energy on things that annoy you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Steer clear of anyone asking for too much. Take better care of your health and learn all you can to prevent emotional, physical or financial problems. Make positive changes that lower stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid anyone trying to coerce you into doing things differently. Follow your heart and do what works best for you. Put your energy where it counts, and set your sights on your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Looking around and observing what others do will give you some clues as to how you can get involved in a cause that matters to you. Engaging in group activities will impact your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stop fretting and face uncertainties directly. Don’t hold back or let anyone back you into a corner or take you for granted. If you speak up and take action, you’ll gain respect.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Skip anything that sounds costly or infringes on your downtime. Keep the peace, be patient and plan to sort through any documents that may need updating or renewing. Ask pointed questions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pick up the pace to get things done. Reach out and help someone who has something to offer you in return. Keep an open mind, but do what’s best for you when push comes to shove.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t share secrets. Pay attention to emotional matters, and quickly put an end to misunderstandings. You’ll experience setbacks if you don’t maintain your usual fitness level.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll develop ingenious ideas. Reach out to a friend, and you’ll receive sound advice. Make changes for the right reasons. Be a groundbreaker, not a follower.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look for opportunities but use discretion to avoid being taken advantage of by a scammer. Know what you want, be specific in your discussions and spend only what’s necessary.
