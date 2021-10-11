LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Know what you are up against, then forge ahead. Take charge of whatever situation you face and work diligently toward a goal that will put a smile on your face. Stick to a budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Think twice before you take on something you cannot afford. Look for alternative ways to satisfy your needs without giving in to demands or temptation. Keep personal information to yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Slow down and think. Change may entice you, but going through the proper channels will be necessary. Don’t trust someone offering shortcuts when you know the journey is what matters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Think big, but budget wisely. Keep the peace, but do so without arguing. Take the road less traveled and implement changes that make you happy. Choose passive persuasion, not aggressive action.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Talk to an expert before you invest in something risky. Choose to look inward and to make your health and well-being priorities. Once you map out a long-term plan, it will set your mind at ease.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional incident will confuse you. Go about your business, take care of your responsibilities and give unstable situations a chance to settle. Keeping busy will allow you to think things over.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You can advance if you are willing to make a move. Consider what you need to brush up on to ensure that you’ll be up to the task. Preparation will lead to new beginnings and self-satisfaction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Confusion will set in regarding money, joint ventures and dealings with institutions, government agencies or medical issues. Be persistent and get to the bottom of matters promptly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a chance and explore what interests you, and you will discover something remarkable. It’s up to you to do what makes you feel good and keeps you content. You have more options than you realize.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Slow down, view what’s happening around you, think outside the box and make decisions that suit your needs. Get along with your peers, but don’t share information that might incriminate you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Listen, and you’ll find out something that can help you better understand someone you love. Reach out to those you share work, expenses or interests with for help deciding which path to pursue.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be careful how you treat those close to you. A lack of empathy will turn into a battle. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change someone else. Personal growth will help immensely.