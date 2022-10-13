LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Believe in yourself and make a move. You’ll prosper if you don’t hesitate or give someone the upper hand. Keep your plans secret until you have the time to put everything in place. Update your image.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Proceed with caution. When in doubt, sit tight. Go over your assets and liabilities and find a way to cut corners and ease stress. Be innovative and find cheaper ways to get things done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Share information, discuss your intentions and be firm about your plans. Put your best foot forward and offer a positive attitude and solutions to everyone you encounter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Channel your energy into personal changes that put a smile on your face, a skip in your step and add excitement to your life. Say no to anyone suggesting you try something risky.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Not everyone will be happy with your decisions, but you must follow your heart and do what’s best for you. Set your sights on keeping everything updated and in tiptop shape.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider your friends and family before deciding to change how you live or do things. A partnership will require your attention if you want to avoid disappointment. Be specific.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll have some good ideas, but before implementing them, go over every detail to ensure your plan is solid. Share information to avoid leading others astray. Be realistic.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to detail when it comes to how you handle your money and your living arrangements. Share your concerns, and the input you receive will help clear up a misunderstanding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Cut loose and have fun. Plan social activities that put a smile on your face, and spend time with encouraging people. Personal improvements will result in gains that will put your mind at ease.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make a pit stop to ensure everything is in order before you proceed. You may have a foolproof plan, but unless there is a clear path to your destination, you must do your due diligence first.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plant the seeds, share your concerns and prepare to act. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. Take control, make your mark and reap the rewards. Make honesty and romance priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t share information. Keep your emotions in check and your eye on what’s happening around you. Consider what benefits you most, and make a move to protect what you’ve accomplished.
