FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2021
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
An optimistic attitude will help you excel. Reaching out to friends, relatives and peers by lending a helping hand will boost your reputation. Word of mouth will lead to invitations, chance meetings, and new and exciting opportunities. Turn every day into an adventure, and you will attract recognition and respect. It's your turn to step into the spotlight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do what makes you happy. Explore what nature has to offer or chat with people who put a smile on your face. Appreciate and protect what you have, regardless of temptation or boredom.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of responsibilities that are standing between you and the life you want to live. Educational pursuits, tidying up loose ends and envisioning what you want will help you advance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your cards close to your chest. It's essential to understand the complexities of a situation before you wade in. Expect someone to use manipulative tactics. Take time to exercise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Idle time will lead to frustration and disagreements that are best avoided. If you want to make changes, start with yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay more attention to what is possible and less to what isn't. Your timing will be vital if you want to take advantage of a proposal or partnership opportunity. Keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Physical and emotional difficulties will surface if you take risks or get involved in something that causes stress. Divide your time appropriately to avoid upsetting a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't take risks with your money, health or legal matters. Size up situations and do what's best for you. Take time to relax with a loved one. Discuss plans and make decisions together.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Don't let an emotional matter stand between you and common sense. Do what's necessary and keep moving forward. Don't forget what and who you are dealing with.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think straight and keep your emotions under wraps. Plan a day filled with fun and spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Refuse to engage with someone's dramatic antics.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a stab at something you've longed to do, and you will discover information that takes you by surprise. Put more thought into the changes you can make and connect with people who can help you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop laboring over something you cannot change, and embrace what life has to offer. Engage in events or activities that promote deep discussions, information and stimulating connections.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be drawn to the unusual and moved by what you encounter. A positive change is within reach if you take a deep breath and proceed. Don't hesitate; gather information quickly and be decisive.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2021 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500