LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your secrets in a safe place. Pour your energy into learning something new. Expanding your mind and paying attention to detail and what’s trending will help you get what you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Bounce things around in your head for a while before you make any big moves. Look for a unique way to get others to do something for you. Persistence and patience will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen to suggestions, but don’t get involved in anything that requires shared expenses. Keep some savings to fall back on, and you’ll have peace of mind. Say no to excess.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You are overdue for a change. Consider your options and how you can complement what loved ones are doing. Speak from the heart and offer others the same freedom you want for yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sometimes you must spend a little to make a lot. A financial gain looks promising, along with socializing and personal improvements. Stop worrying about what others do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Test your skills, try something new and exciting, and follow your heart. Align yourself with like-minded people. Choose to have a positive impact on others. Teamwork will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow your instincts. Mixed emotions will overcome you if you feel pressured to make a decision. Keep the peace at home; it will be easier to get things done on time. Compromise will be necessary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stay in the loop and watch what’s going on around you. Be prepared to adjust to the changes that unfold. Jump at anything that allows you to use your skills, knowledge and experience to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look for a creative outlet or get involved in something that concerns you. The nature of your contribution will encourage you to turn something you enjoy doing into a regular engagement. Romance is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Bide your time. Sit back and don’t let trivial matters concern you. Take a break that allows you the freedom to laugh and enjoy the company of family and friends. Reach out to someone you care about.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Share your thoughts and intentions with someone who has something to contribute, and you’ll devise a plan and form a workable partnership. Distance yourself from anyone who appears to be uncertain.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Welcome change, new beginnings and projects that make you feel good about yourself. Give your all. Plan activities with friends or relatives and say yes to invitations that interest you.
