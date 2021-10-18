LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. Focus on taking care of your responsibilities and doing the best you can. You can offset someone’s efforts to take charge.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Leave nothing to chance. Take care of personal matters yourself. Look for a unique way to organize your space, and put aside time to spend with someone who lifts your spirits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Check out the possibilities yourself. If you rely on someone, you will miss out on something spectacular. Make decisions that are going to benefit you. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to rethink your financial plans. Keep your emotions under control, and you’ll avoid paying for something you don’t need or want. A joint venture will require work.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Your determination and dedication will pay off. Discuss your plans with a loved one, and you’ll come up with a blueprint for your financial future. Consistency will be key. Set a reasonable budget.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Have patience when dealing with friends and relatives. Being a good listener will help you figure out how best to respond to someone asking for too much. Set guidelines.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Dig in, get the facts, formulate a plan and leave nothing to chance. A suggestion will help you update the way you present yourself to others. Broaden your awareness through participation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go over personal documentation to make sure everything is updated. An opportunity will require you to step outside your comfort zone. Think twice before you put yourself in an awkward situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on what’s important to you and the best way to get what you want. A work-related matter will broaden your scope and boost your morale. A partnership will encourage you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Consider the pros and cons of any situation before you make promises. Don’t let an emotional issue spiral into an argument that can disrupt your plans. Be prepared to proceed alone, if necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Consider the result you are trying to achieve and make arrangements to reach your goal. Discipline will be necessary if you want to avoid temptation. Upgrade your surroundings. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be diligent regarding your health and well-being. Take an intelligent approach to fitness, proper diet and attending events. Walk away from anyone putting pressure on you.