LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a breather and relax. Once you distance yourself from situations, you will gain perspective and find solutions. Keep personal differences to yourself. Make love, not war.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take part in whatever is happening around you. If you don’t speak up, you won’t have a say or make a difference. Treat people as individuals, and you will get help instead of interference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t rely on others to pick up where you left off. Take control, finish what you start and reap the rewards. Outside interference will be your biggest obstacle. Personal growth is apparent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Analyze how to make your money grow and figure out how to stop others from taking advantage of you. A positive domestic change will take place if you invest in something that lowers your overhead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An unexpected change will leave you wondering what to do next. Don’t labor over something you cannot change. Surround yourself with people who share your concerns. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Rethink your strategy if you know your current path will upset someone you love. A compassionate approach will help convince people to see things your way and lend their support.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put some muscle behind your efforts to complete certain projects. Hard work and dedication will pay off. Discussions with someone you love will lead to plans that make your life less stressful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Tidy up unfinished business and arrange to do something with a friend or family member. Joining forces with someone who shares your world view will help you figure out what you need to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Bypass anyone standing in your way. Stay focused on what’s important to you and enjoy the moment. Leave nothing to chance. Distance yourself from manipulative people.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t share too much information, or someone will find a way to use it against you. Putting pressure on someone you love or work alongside will backfire. Kindness and consideration will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Address any situation you face with stamina, resourcefulness and a plan. Be open to new concepts and willing to learn something that encourages progress and the chance to do something that excites you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace change and make it work for you. Be relentless in learning, preparing and making things happen the way you want. Consider how you earn your living and how you can broaden your horizons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.