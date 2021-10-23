SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Financial adjustments will be necessary if you want to maintain your level of comfort. Consider how to use your time and intelligence to handle your expenses with ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful how you respond to others. Someone will misinterpret your actions, leaving you in a quandary. Keep your life simple, your conversations factual and your lifestyle moderate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll have trouble getting others to do as you please. Do your own thing, and you’ll accomplish the most. Disagreements are a waste of time and energy. Work to make a difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A steady pace forward will get you where you want to go. Invest time and money in a venture that excites you. Don’t trust others; do your research and verify facts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take enough time to figure out what’s best for you. Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place. Your presentation will make a difference. Leave nothing to chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If pressure is required, you are fighting a losing battle. Use reason, and if that doesn’t work, move on to something you can resolve. Wasting time will hold you back. Focus on what’s doable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make up your mind. If you come across as undecided or confused, no one will take you seriously. Take the time to figure out what you want and the best way to get it before sharing your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Discussions will lead to valuable information and new ideas. A personal relationship will face challenges if you can’t agree on beliefs, values and ethical issues. Make sure both parties are on the same page.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take care of your responsibilities before moving on to leisure plans. You’ll enjoy your day with ease if you have nothing hanging over your head. Aim to ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A commitment will lead to domestic adjustments and shared ideas, plans and finances. Tabulate costs and work out the logistics before you move forward. Make romance and lifestyle changes priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep it simple, stick to the truth and protect your reputation. Someone will let you down if your expectations are high and you depend on others to deal with details that require your undivided attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look at the negatives and positives before investing too much money into a new venture. Examine opportunities that are sound and suited to the skills you have available to you to ensure success.