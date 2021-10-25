SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t ignore a problem you encounter with a friend, relative or peer. Address matters quickly and go about your business. Make changes at home that will help you maintain a steady income.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen to your heart, but don’t ignore the facts. Be proactive; question anyone who tries to mess with you. Recognize what you want, and you’ll develop a solid plan. Personal improvement is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Investigate situations that don’t feel right. Your best path forward is to trust in your abilities and use your skills to your benefit. Don’t allow others to take care of your responsibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a moment to adjust your budget to fit your lifestyle. Rearranging how you delegate funds will encourage you to set your priorities straight and enjoy what life has to offer.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be honest with yourself and others. Having a realistic plan in place will help you bring about positive changes. Call on those who offer encouragement and hands-on help.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on what you need to get what you want. Prepare to negotiate with finesse and show you are qualified to take on whatever comes your way. Don’t be shy; speak up and make things happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty and indecisiveness are your enemies. Check every angle, and consider the pros and cons. Take advantage of an opportunity. A baby step is better than no step at all.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay attention to detail. Set high expectations and do whatever it takes to finish what you start. An opportunity to advance is within reach. Add to your skills, then forge ahead.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Engage in something challenging. A creative endeavor will come with a price; before you begin, consider what you can afford, and you’ll find a way to stick to a budget and get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Approach people you can count on for assistance and worthwhile suggestions. Discussions will help you get the ball rolling. Opportunity and rewards are within reach if you set your course and follow through.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be a good watchdog. Stay on top of facts and verify information when someone tries to lead you astray. Put your effort into whatever makes the most sense, and you will do just fine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pick up the pace, gather information and set a path that will encourage you to expand your mind. Look for efficient ways to run your life and home. Make sure to include loved ones in your plans.