Embrace change and new beginnings. Don't let negativity stand between you and your dreams. Put your energy into planning your next big adventure. Use your ingenuity to devise a unique way to handle monetary issues. Steer clear of joint ventures, and don't pay for other people's mistakes. Make personal growth, spirituality and better health your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take the initiative to get things done. Efficiency and consistency will help you gain respect and reach your goals. Take notes, verify information and lower your overhead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pitch in and make a difference. The information you gather will help you discover the best way to do your part. Refuse to let anyone pressure you to take on more than you can handle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a seat, wait and watch; you'll make the right decision. Surprise everyone by taking a unique approach to handling money, earning a living and dealing with manipulative individuals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let your guard down. Joint ventures or shared expenses will get you in trouble. Keep tabs on your finances, health and legal matters, or someone will take advantage of you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let someone's debt drag you down. Put things in perspective and be firm about what you are comfortable doing for others. Invest more time and money in personal hygiene and fitness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Join forces with someone who wants the same things as you. Discuss your thoughts and intentions and map out how you intend to reach your goal. Avoid pressure tactics when trying to get your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Announce your plans and listen to the feedback you receive. Staying on top of what's important to you will stop anyone from trying to interfere with your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Use your intelligence and experience to avoid trouble. Put your heart and soul into your responsibilities. Look for opportunities to work alongside people who share your interests and concerns.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Hang on to what you've got and find different ways to use items, information and knowledge to suit your needs. Calling on all your resources will be necessary. Mix business with pleasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a deep breath and evaluate what you are up against, then rethink your game plan. Don't feel the need to change something that is working fine. Look for ways to save money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't be shy. If change is what you want, make it happen. Put your energy into research and success. A personal situation will require your attention. Listen to complaints and offer solutions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Absorb information and apply what you learn. Your communication skills will help you enlist others to pitch in and help. Take pride in what you do. A meeting will lead to success.
