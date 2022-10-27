SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Address domestic situations and set a budget to cover any expenses required for improvements. Uncertainty regarding a relationship will require time and patience. Honesty will be required.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to what’s comfortable. Deal with domestic issues cheerfully. Be accommodating, offer others incentives and get what you want in return. Pay attention to detail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Attending a reunion, reaching out to an expert for help or finding a way to make your dollar stretch will encourage better days ahead. Run a tight ship at home, and prosperity will follow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Question any changes around you. Don’t sign up for something that compromises you mentally, emotionally or financially. Start a fitness routine that helps you look and feel your best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a step back, double-check facts and carry on without worry. Having everything in order will show you can handle whatever comes your way. Refuse to fold under pressure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Remain calm and offer the truth. How you conduct yourself in front of others will determine how they treat you. Dazzle everyone with your insight, experience and knowledge; progress will follow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Gather the facts before you promise to do something. Work to avoid being taken for granted or used by someone with questionable motives. Address situations that need adjustment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get involved in things that matter to you. Reaching out to others and implementing improvements will result in a better personal environment. Speak up and put your plans in motion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t fall short of what others expect of you. Keeping up, regardless of emotional turmoil, will motivate others to pitch in and help. Taking on unnecessary debt will drag you down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t get involved in other people’s drama. Stick to what you know and keep your thoughts to yourself. Don’t let changes unfolding around you disrupt your plans. Finish what you start.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of scenery will spark your imagination. Take the road that encourages you to make your life more enjoyable. Learn new skills, socialize more or focus on personal growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Live to learn. Keeping an open mind will help you tie up loose ends and head in a direction that excites you. Do the necessary prep work and present what you have to offer with confidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.