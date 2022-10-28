SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Stand up and be counted, voice your opinion and be the one to make a difference. Address debt and other issues dragging you down.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep working toward your goal, regardless of temptation or interference. Refuse to let someone sidetrack you with false data. Share information with people you know and trust.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself until you have all the facts. Getting into an argument won’t solve anything. Do something that brings you joy. Profess your love to someone special.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stick to the facts and shed light on a situation that makes you uncomfortable. Avoid risking your health or doing things that may result in injury. Don’t let anyone coerce you into anything.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let anger surface. Bide your time, take notes and verify facts before you take on someone looking for a fight. Pay more attention to personal growth and stabilizing your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow the money and refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don’t need or want. Use your intelligence to devise a plan to save money that will make you a hero among your peers.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be careful with your cash. Impulsive spending won’t make you feel better when debt mounts. Find a way to cut your overhead and ease stress. Pay attention to your health and well-being.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Channel your energy and enthusiasm into something constructive. Don’t waste time getting all worked up over something you cannot change. Take care of unfinished business.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pampering yourself will lift your spirits. You’ll discover something that puts a smile on your face if you spend time with a special someone. Make self-improvement your thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Kick back with friends or a group who shares your concerns. Helping others will bring you closer to the life you want to live. Get out there and start working hard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to fold under pressure. Use your charm and drive to get things done and gain support. Choose a peaceful and playful way to get your way. You can make a big difference!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for excitement, and you’ll find some. A day trip, educational pursuit or conversation with someone who makes you think about what’s possible will pay off. Ensure yourself a seat at the table.
