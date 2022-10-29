FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
You'll gain insight into better ways to handle your hard-earned cash this year if you get someone financially savvy to help you. With a plan, you'll gain hope for a better future. Change may not be something you relish, but once you head in a direction that offers stability, you'll realize the benefits of being organized and thrifty.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put more time and effort into your home, family and getting your finances in order. Helping an older friend or relative will lead to helpful information or an unexpected reward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay in your comfort zone. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your good nature or generosity. Don't let uncertainty set in regarding what others expect of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Tone things down and live within your means. Don't feel obligated to pay for others or impress someone with what you have accumulated. Pay attention to detail and live up to your promises.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Slow down, put everything in its place and assess your situation. Distance yourself from people heading in a different direction and join forces with those who contribute to causes you care about.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your heart and soul into personal improvements. Focus on saving money, looking your best and staying healthy. Discuss your intentions with someone you love, and plans will fall into place.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Review what's happening before you decide to make a move. Time is on your side, and putting your energy into self-improvement will pay off when you are ready to strut your stuff.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take your time and reap the rewards. Refuse to let anyone hold you back or lead you astray. Put your energy into looking and feeling your best and living up to your promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- By taking care of unfinished business, you'll find it easier to enjoy downtime with friends or family. Easing your mind will lower stress. Honesty and moderation are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You don't have to stand alone. Reach out to people who share your beliefs; you'll gain insight into how you can make improvements. Work hard on something you care about.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Distance yourself from disruptive situations and people who can't make up their minds. Stabilize your life by standing up to anyone interfering with your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Fretting over something you cannot change will be detrimental. Size up your situation and look over your options. Making a move that gives you the freedom to do as you please will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You will have plenty to work with when resolving issues with a friend, relative or peer. Take on a task that saves you cash and adds to your comfort and convenience. Talks will turn out well.
