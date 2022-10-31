SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A unique experience will change how you do things. Choose to enjoy the moment, and you will approach work and domestic responsibilities differently. Personal changes will encourage more freedom.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Confirm the information you receive and pass along only what’s valid. Don’t let anger set in if someone reschedules or makes an unexpected change. Reset your plans if needed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at the possibilities, use your imagination and call on people you know won’t let you down. Don’t mix business with pleasure. Keep private matters to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make stability a priority. Choose your words carefully when discussing money matters or relationship issues. Uncertainty will put you in an awkward position. When in doubt, take a pass.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Work toward achieving financial stability. Handle an incident at home with care. An argument will make matters worse. Bide your time; plan to nurture rather than start a feud.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Seek out someone you can count on instead of trusting someone without a track record. Set an example for others and see who rises to the occasion. Surround yourself with stellar individuals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make changes that work for you and refuse to let outsiders interfere with your decisions. Put your power behind what matters to you, and don’t agree to unnecessary and costly plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Head in a direction that interests you, and you will find many ways to use your skills. Sharing with peers is noble, but don’t expect the same in return. Recognize who is competing with you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Explore the possibilities, and you’ll find a way to use your attributes, skills and experience to create something unique. Put on your thinking cap to devise a better way to get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Proceed with caution. Don’t make promises you can’t keep or limit what you can do. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Concentrate on whatever benefits you directly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Attend a meeting, conference or class and soak up information that will invigorate you. Liking what you do for a living is healthy. Don’t settle for something that doesn’t speak to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus on your responsibilities. Leave nothing to chance. Be on guard, resourceful and prepared to implement different methods to reach your goal. Branch out and learn as you go.
