SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Rethink your current attitude. Take better care of yourself before you offer to take care of others. A reality check is overdue. It’s up to you to take the first step and put your mind at ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll receive mixed messages; ask direct questions and use your intelligence to figure out what’s best for you. Charm will work wonders when you are trying to get to the bottom of a situation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Treat money, legal and health issues realistically. Mull over your options carefully. A change at home will make it easier to get things done on time. Fix up your space.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t take what others say or do to heart. Take care of responsibilities and lend a helping hand to someone who is struggling. Change begins with you, and you must begin to make it.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Tie up unfinished business, and sort through mixed emotions that surface regarding someone close to you. Assess things thoroughly before you make a big move.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay closer attention to how you present yourself to others. Knowledge and qualifications are essential, but fitting in can be important too. Do whatever it takes to promote yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Live and learn. When you see something you want, don’t hesitate. Take matters into your own hands and figure out a cost-efficient way to reach your goal. Change is part of life; don’t fear it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Size up what something will cost before you get started. Taking control, setting a budget and organizing your time will help you ensure that you manage your time responsibly. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Follow a path that allows you to use your skills uniquely. It’s OK to do things differently or to venture off in your own direction. Expand your circle of friends and seek out new ideas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put more thought into the best way to proceed. The troubles you face are best dealt with smartly and efficiently; mistakes are likely if you let your emotions take the reins. Compromise wisely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep an open mind, but don’t jeopardize your physical well-being. Stick to what and who you know and trust, and don’t venture into restrictive situations. Seize an opportunity while you can.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Adjust your schedule and arrangements to spend time with someone you enjoy being around. A deep conversation will offer mental stimulation that pushes you in an unexpected direction.