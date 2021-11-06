FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Take control of your life, and deal with situations that are holding you back. Look for opportunities that let you follow your dreams and use your skills to reach your goals. Change isn't easy, but it will lead to peace of mind and an exciting plan. A passionate approach to life and love will take you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Trust your instincts, not what others tell you. Think for yourself, and don't be afraid to take the road less traveled. Embrace change and befriend people who share your dreams. Do what's best for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Discipline and hard work will pay off. How you handle others and the incentives you offer will help you reach a goal that supersedes your expectations. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a trip down memory lane, and it will help you remember what's important. Set goals, adjust and learn to do whatever you can to overcome roadblocks. Look for a unique way to dodge negativity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Verify information. Put a hold on unnecessary expenditures. Look at the big picture and refrain from making a premature move. If you don't understand instructions, go directly to the source.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your feelings to yourself. Focus on money matters and stick to friends and family who won't let you down. An unexpected gift or offer may have strings attached. Take your time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Distance yourself from anyone trying to stand in your way. Avoid joint ventures, shared expenses and unnecessary purchases. Take a break, think matters through and don't make a hasty decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look at the facts; if you act on an assumption, you'll regret it. Put on a happy face, listen carefully, and look for solutions and suggestions that won't cause dissension.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let an emotional incident get blown out of proportion. Be direct and careful when you share personal thoughts and information. Keep your emotions well-hidden.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be a participant. You can accomplish plenty if you let your charm lead the way and allow your insight to encourage others to do and be their best. Don't hold back; say what's on your mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be prepared to deal with changes that transpire at home or that affect your reputation, status or position. Participate in events or get-togethers that allow you to voice your opinions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make an adjustment at home that helps you begin an exciting project. Let your creativity take the lead, and you'll come up with a plan to turn a hobby into a lucrative project.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be careful how you handle money, health and secrets. Overspending on entertainment or investing in something risky will cause financial worries. Put your money and possessions in a safe place.
