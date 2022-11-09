SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look at things differently, and you’ll discover how to use your skills, experience and knowledge to your advantage. Shake things up, but don’t let go of what you already have.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be realistic about what you can do; it will make your life easier. Show discipline when dealing with expenses and those who share your space. Offer positive alternatives.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Decide what you want to do next. Exercise your rights and do something that makes you happy. A job description will grab your attention. Embrace something new and exciting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down and evaluate your situation. Stick to what matters to you instead of letting outside influences sway you in a direction that offers few benefits. Share your thoughts with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider the cost of living and how to lower your overhead. Don’t let emotions lead to anger and argument. Focus on doing your own thing and giving others the freedom to do as they please.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your input and help won’t go unnoticed. Take what you enjoy doing most and turn it into a promising endeavor. Provide a service that is affordable for others and profitable for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Abide by the rules and observe what others do or say. Consider whether partners are an asset or a liability and adjust how much you do for them. Set goals that lead to better health.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t let anger consume you. Ignore what others do, and don’t share information that someone could use against you. Pay attention to your responsibilities, and finish what you start.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A friendly approach will help you get ahead. Mixing business with pleasure will allow you to build a solid reputation and connect with people who have something to contribute.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Note the changes occurring around you. Help those who cannot help themselves. Don’t let your responsibilities slip, and don’t put up with those more interested in overindulgence than in doing what’s right.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let a relationship stand between you and your goals. Pay attention to your work and what superiors expect of you. Hone your skills. Self-improvement is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll need a level head when dealing with money matters. Don’t allow others to waste your time or dump responsibilities that don’t belong to you in your lap. Be smart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.